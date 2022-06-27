Musa Al-Mousa Group launches strategic plans to find the best real estate solutions in Saudi Arabia

Musa bin Abdulaziz Al-Mousa & Sons Real Estate Holding Group is one of the largest real estate development companies in terms of the size of its projects in the Kingdom. It has developed nearly 20 million square meters of projects according to its strategic plans to find the best real estate solutions and contribute to the development of the Kingdom.

With the vision of the Kingdom 2030, the group set on mind to being one of the most real estate makers in the sector by increasing home ownership among Saudi citizens to 70% by the year 2030, through the development of neighborhoods and integrated housing schemes within the highest standards and plans. Contributing to creating job opportunities and distinguished investments, and supporting and developing the real estate sector in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.

The commitment of the Musa bin Abdulaziz Al-Mousa Real Estate Group to its responsibility towards society is part of its strategic plans based on it, and is based on the values ​​of: the human element, environmentally friendly initiatives, responsible sourcing, privacy and public safety, governance and integrity, and community service in all its activities. The group has developed strategic initiatives to ensure the continuity of its endeavors and improve its performance in all these areas.