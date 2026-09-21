Crown Prince launches 'Exobot', the first car by Saudi's 'Seer', aiming for 7 models in 5 years, contributing over 30 billion riyals to GDP by 2034.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund, has launched the first models of the national car company 'Seer' under the name 'Exobot'. This initiative is part of the strategic direction of the Kingdom to develop an advanced industrial sector in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, and to enhance the Kingdom's position on the global automotive industry map.

On this occasion, the Crown Prince stated: "The launch of the first cars by Seer represents another step in the Kingdom's journey to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem, enabling the automotive industry as a key driver of economic growth by attracting investments, empowering national talents, and enhancing the role of the private sector, positioning the Kingdom as a leading regional and global hub in this sector."

The 'Exobot', available in sedan and SUV models, is the first product from 'Seer', part of a fleet of seven models to be released over the next five years. These will include medium and small-sized models with various powertrain options to meet diverse customer needs.

All models will be manufactured at the 'Seer' industrial complex within the King Salman Automotive Industry Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and one of the most advanced automotive manufacturing facilities in the world.

The 'Exobot' boasts a unique design inspired by the Kingdom's land, rooted in its culture and expressing its vision. The cars are designed and engineered locally to the highest global standards, reinforcing the Kingdom's status as an emerging regional power in the automotive industry.

The company is expected to contribute more than 30 billion riyals ($8 billion) to the Kingdom's GDP and improve the trade balance by 80 billion riyals ($21 billion), in addition to creating thousands of direct and indirect quality jobs by 2034.

This launch aligns with the Public Investment Fund's efforts to develop an integrated and competitive local automotive industry, as part of its role as a key driver of national economic diversification. The fund launched 'Seer' in 2022 to be the first Saudi automotive brand, aiming to support the national industrial ecosystem, attract investments, create opportunities for the private sector, and increase GDP.