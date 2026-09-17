The Civil Defense announced the death of a Yemeni resident and injuries to a Saudi citizen and a Pakistani resident due to falling debris from an intercepted Houthi drone in Taif.

The Civil Defense announced the death of a Yemeni resident and injuries to a Saudi citizen and a Pakistani resident due to falling debris from a drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militia after it was intercepted and destroyed in Taif Province today, Thursday.

The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that Civil Defense teams in Taif Province responded today, Thursday, 6 Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to September 17, 2026, to the falling debris of a drone after it was intercepted and destroyed, launched by the Houthi terrorist militia.

He explained that the incident resulted in the death of a resident of Yemeni nationality, injuries to a citizen and a resident of Pakistani nationality, whose condition was described as critical, in addition to material damage to several buildings and vehicles. He confirmed that the approved procedures for such cases were implemented.