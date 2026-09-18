OSUS has started construction works on OSUS Eye, a flagship urban development envisioned as a “10-Minute City” where residents can access daily needs within a compact, integrated destination. International partners, including Hilton and RMJM, are supporting the project, which aligns with Saudi Visio…

OSUS announced the commencement of construction works on OSUS Eye, marking a key milestone in the city’s development journey, as the company continues to advance construction in accordance with the approved plans and timelines.

The vision of OSUS Eye as “The 10-Minute City” is centered on developing an integrated urban environment that enables residents and visitors to access their daily needs and destinations within a convenient and interconnected area, enhancing quality of life and elevating the experience across living, working, hospitality, shopping, and entertainment within a single destination.

The announcement was made in the presence of company executives, partners, and guests, marking an important milestone in the journey of OSUS Eye and reflecting the progress taking place across the city and the continuation of works on site in accordance with the established execution program.

The current phase includes the implementation of construction works in accordance with the approved scopes of work, alongside ongoing on-site monitoring and enhanced coordination between the design, project management, and execution teams, ensuring integration across the different stages of work and compliance with technical requirements and quality standards.

OSUS continuously monitors the progress of the project and its progressindicators, while overseeing the quality of execution and the readiness of successive phases of work, supporting the continuity of construction activities and improving operational efficiency on site.

The company also places quality, safety, and operational discipline at the forefront of its priorities throughout the construction phases by implementing approved safety requirements, conducting on-site monitoring and maintaining continuous coordination among the various parties involved in the development of the destination.

A number of international companies are participating in the development of OSUS Eye, including Hilton as an operator for the branded residences and the hotel, RMJM for the master design, Cracknell for the landscape design, and TRI consultant for hospitality and entertainment, as part of an integrated ecosystem that brings together specialized expertise and supports the execution of the project in accordance with its vision and urban and operational requirements.

The concept of “The 10-Minute City” reflects the vision of OSUS Eye to create an interconnected urban destination where different uses and services are integrated, bringing everyday needs and experiences closer together and making them more accessible, while delivering a modern urban experience that places people and quality of life at the heart of planning and development.

This announcement represents a pivotal milestone in the journey of OSUS Eye, as construction works continue in accordance with the approved timeline, advancing the project through its successive phases toward the realization of The 10-Minute City.

OSUS Eye embodies OSUS’s approach to developing distinctive cities and destinations through a methodology centered on execution efficiency, quality of work, integrated urban planning, and adherence to approved standards and timelines, contributing to the achievement of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s urban development journey, enhancing quality of life, and creating urban destinations that reflect the nation’s ambitions and aspirations for the future.