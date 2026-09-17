Shawarma House, in partnership with the National Center for Palms and Dates, has introduced a new “Date Burger” that reimagines Saudi Arabia’s iconic dates in a contemporary format. The product reflects the brand’s strategy to innovate with local ingredients while strengthening Saudi culinary identi…

Shawarma House, in collaboration with the National Center for Palms and Dates, has unveiled its latest culinary creation, the “Date Burger,” offering a fresh and contemporary expression of one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic ingredients. The launch brings together culinary creativity, local produce, and a deep appreciation for the Kingdom’s rich food heritage.

The new creation reflects Shawarma House’s ongoing commitment to reimagining local ingredients through contemporary food experiences, transforming familiar Saudi flavors into innovative concepts that resonate with today’s consumers while opening new possibilities for local produce.

For generations, dates have held a place of distinction in Saudi culture and cuisine. Beyond their role as a cherished part of the Kingdom’s culinary heritage, dates stand among Saudi Arabia’s most prominent agricultural products. Their introduction into contemporary food concepts extends their value beyond the plate, highlighting the versatility of local produce and its potential to inspire new possibilities across the food and beverage sector.

With the “Date Burger,” Shawarma House brings a distinctly Saudi ingredient into a modern culinary setting, demonstrating how innovation can be rooted in heritage. The concept invites consumers to experience a familiar ingredient from an entirely new perspective, while celebrating the authenticity and character that make it uniquely Saudi.

The launch marks another step in Shawarma House’s journey as a Saudi brand committed to pushing culinary boundaries while staying rooted in local identity. Through its focus on innovation, local produce, and meaningful food experiences, the brand continues to contribute to the evolving landscape of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage sector.



