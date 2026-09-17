The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $24.3 billion deal to sell Saudi Arabia 48 F-35 stealth fighters, marking a significant policy shift.

After ten months since U.S. President Donald Trump announced at the White House his intention to sell F-35 fighters to Saudi Arabia, the political promise has turned into an official notification: On Thursday, the U.S. State Department approved a potential $24.3 billion deal that includes 48 fifth-generation stealth fighters, notifying Congress, making Saudi Arabia the first Arab country and the second in the Middle East after Israel to be approved for this aircraft.

The figure is substantial, but what lies behind it is more significant: the decision breaks a decade-long U.S. policy and comes at a volatile regional moment, entering a 30-day window in Congress where opposition based on two main issues will be tested: Israel's qualitative military edge and concerns about China.

What Exactly Did the U.S. State Department Approve?

According to the notification published on the State Department's website, Saudi Arabia requested to purchase 48 F-35 Lightning II fighters of the conventional takeoff and landing variant (F-35A), and 49 Pratt & Whitney F135 engines (48 installed and one spare), along with a support package including secure communications and encryption devices, precise navigation, support for electronic warfare databases, spare parts, training, classified and unclassified software, technical documents, and logistical support. The notification does not include any munitions or missiles, which are typically purchased in separate notifications.

The department justified the deal by stating that it "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region," and that it "will enhance Saudi Arabia's ability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its defense of its territory, and improving interoperability with U.S., regional, and NATO forces," and will enhance its "self-defense capabilities air-to-air and air-to-ground."

The awaited statement for those following this file was added: "The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region." The principal contractors are Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut, and the execution does not require sending additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia.

The Road to the Decision: A Decade of 'No' Then a Year of 'Yes'

Saudi interest in the fifth-generation fighter dates back to at least the mid-last decade, but the Obama administration explicitly announced in late 2015 that Israel would remain the sole recipient of the aircraft in the region. Then, the Abraham Accords in 2020 opened the door for the UAE to a deal for 50 fighters approved in the final hours of Trump's first term, before Abu Dhabi suspended negotiations in December 2021 after the Biden administration required abandoning Huawei's 5G networks, leading the UAE to opt for 80 French Rafale fighters. The Biden administration later explored granting Saudi Arabia the aircraft as part of a normalization deal with Israel that did not materialize.

The current path began with Trump's return: In April 2025, Reuters revealed that the Saudi request had passed policy review at the Pentagon, and in May, the White House announced during Trump's visit to Riyadh a defense package worth about $142 billion, described as "the largest defense cooperation agreement in history." On November 18, 2025, Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a "Strategic Defense Agreement" at the White House, classifying Saudi Arabia as a "major non-NATO ally," and Trump announced his approval of the F-35 sale. Then came Thursday's notification to complete the official administrative step.

What Do 48 Fighters Mean for the Saudi Air Force?

The Royal Saudi Air Force currently operates a fourth-generation fleet comprising 84 F-15SA fighters from a 2010 deal worth $29.4 billion, 72 Eurofighter Typhoons, along with Tornado and F-15C/D. The 48 fighters equate to two squadrons and will be the first stealth platform with sensor fusion and electronic warfare capabilities in the fleet, placing Saudi Arabia among about 20 countries operating the aircraft worldwide.

The announced value, $24.3 billion, means about $506 million per fighter if calculated arithmetically, but this figure includes engines, training, support, software, and maintenance over years, not just the aircraft's price. The notification did not specify the delivery start date or production location (Fort Worth or the Italian Cameri line), with defense press estimates pointing to the early next decade.

What's Still on the Horizon?

Three obstacles, some procedural and some political:

The first, Congress: It has 30 days from the official notification to pass a joint resolution rejecting the deal, which has been attempted with previous Saudi deals without success, as the president can veto it, requiring two-thirds of both chambers to override. The notification does not mean a contract signing or the end of negotiations; this is a subsequent stage.

The second, China issue: One day before the approval, The New York Times reported intelligence officials warning that the deal might allow China access to sensitive technologies, citing a Defense Intelligence Agency report recommending guarantees, including restricting aircraft site access to Saudi and U.S. personnel and removing Chinese communication equipment from defense networks. On this basis, Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the Intelligence Committee, announced his opposition. This issue specifically stalled the UAE deal in 2021.

The third, Israeli qualitative edge: A 2008 U.S. law requires the administration to ensure Israel's qualitative edge in any regional sale. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Washington did not consult Israel before the announcement, but he received assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Saudi version would lack certain capabilities, while the Israeli Air Force presented a position paper warning of erosion in its air superiority. Israel operates 42 fighters of its modified "Adir" version with local electronic warfare and armament systems.

The notification does not mean the aircraft are on their way to the kingdom, but it means the heaviest administrative hurdle has been overcome, and the U.S. administration has decided to bear the internal and Israeli political cost to pass what was prohibited for a decade. The next month in Congress will determine whether the deal proceeds in its current form, with additional technical protection conditions, or stalls as the UAE counterpart did.