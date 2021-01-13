النسخة الخفيفة
القيمة المسموح بها 3 حروف او اكثر
بحث متقدم

الكلمات المفتاحية الأكثر استخداماً

weather

مميزات العضوية في صحيفة "سبق" الإلكترونية

  • إنشاء بروفايل خاص بك وتعديله
  • إضافة الخبر لقائمة القراءة لديك
  • إنشاء قائمة الاهتمامات الخاصة بك
  • التعليق والرد على التعليقات والإعجاب بها
  • الانضمام الى نظام الولاء للصحيفة وتجميع النقاط
  • اختيار الأقسام المفضلة لك في الصحيفة

تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة

المركز أوصى بعدد من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة من Adobe

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

الرئيسية/ تقنية / أخبار التقنية

اعلان
تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة
سبق

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

13 يناير 2021 - 29 جمادى الأول 1442
10:05 AM

تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة

المركز أوصى بعدد من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة من Adobe

A A A
صحيفة سبق الإلكترونية - الرياض
0
333

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

اعلان

بالأرقام

38 مليار ..

38 مليار ..

23 يوليو
8,324
2.5 مليار ..

2.5 مليار ..

30 يناير
11,015
91 مليار ..

91 مليار ..

29 يناير
26,688
70 مليار ..

70 مليار ..

26 أكتوبر
28,768

كاريكاتير

نفاق جماعة "الاخوان" الإرهابية

إنفوجرافيك

إنفوجرافيك .. مجلس الوزراء يقر الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي الجديد 2020.
إنفوجرافيك .. مجلس الوزراء يقر الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي الجديد 2020.

بروفايل

نبيل فاروق.. كاتب "المستحيل" وملهب خيالات الانتصارات والغموض
نبيل فاروق.. كاتب "المستحيل" وملهب خيالات الانتصارات والغموض

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة لصحيفة سبق 2021

تصميم و برمجة     استضافة