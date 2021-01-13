تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.
وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.
وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html