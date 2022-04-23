The start of booking the units of "Al Mousa Residence" in the Tuwaiq neighborhood in Riyadh

Al Mosa Residence is the first project of Mosa Al Mosa Group, the residential development sector.
Al Mousa Residence is located in Tuwaiq neighborhood in Riyadh city Saudi Arabia, and it includes 19 luxury apartments and 16 villas.
Mosa bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding Group has announced the opening of reserving the residential units of Al-Mousa Residence which is located in Al-Mousa Oasis scheme in Tuwaiq district in Riyadh. The project contains 19 apartments and 16 villas that are well-designed to achieve luxury for a sustainable quality of life.
His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Al-Bakr, The CEO of the group, commented on that saying:
“We are pleased to announce the entry of Al-Mosa bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Mousa Real Estate Group into the development of housing units. According to well-studied plans and expansion strategy, Al-Mousa Residence will be our first step in the residential development, which will undoubtedly be followed by a number of successful projects in various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Aarabia.”
Al Mousa Residence project includes 19 apartments, with areas starting from 103 m-167 m, with private parking lot for each apartment that also includes an external driver room for the driver. The apartments come with several modern engineering designs, through which our engineers were keen on the innovative exploitation of the interior spaces to ensure you the maximum benefit.
our Villas with built-in flat areas starting from 403 m - 439 m and three different models that fulfill the desires of our customers.
He added that the group is keen to provide products worthy of its residents and make them feel reassured, and this can be accomplished through smart design solutions and guaranteed constructions quality, with the need to adhere to the highest specifications of the construction standards in the development of housing units, in order to meet the aspirations of the Saudi family, and to enhance the quality of the residential product, which is an integral part of our values in which we are keen to consolidate and apply strict standards of quality in all our residential and commercial projects, so that we be one of the real estate developers who contribute to achieving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030.
It is worth mentioning that Mosa bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding Group has a long history and long experience in the real estate field for nearly 30 years in real estate development.