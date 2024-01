من لندن إلى دبي "كشبكة من النمل".. شاهد توقيف عصابة نقلت 125 مليون دولار في حقائب

The conspiracy was overseen by ringleader Abdullah Alfalasi who was jailed for more than nine years in 2022.



Want to find out more?



Our podcast, Underworld: Behind the Scenes of the NCA, explores this investigation into Alfalasi’s network.



LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/PxfmWOMtri pic.twitter.com/h2NfYes4LJ