الأعمال اقتربت من النهاية.. نقل 71% من حمولة "صافر" خلال الأيام الماضية

Today 71% of the #FSOSafer oil (824 179 barrels) is transferred.@UNDP’s commitment is to work 24/7 to protect life and livelihoods. W/every barrel of oil pumped off the #FSOSafer Yemeni fishermen & communities future is more assured.@UN #StopRedSeaSpill is in its final stage. pic.twitter.com/rIpuwf8ckw