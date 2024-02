An Embraer E195 operated by Marathon Airlines (registration OY-GDC) on behalf of Air Serbia hit runway lights while taking off from Belgrade. 🚨



Via @aero_in 📰



Read more at https://t.co/eEvvkgIfwh https://t.co/j7VLioQzz2 pic.twitter.com/3Gq3o5h9q0